LOS ANGELES - With more than 200 drawings, dozens of models of his work and photographs the Los Angeles County Museum of Art is honoring architect Frank Gehry with a retrospective of his work from the 1960s to the present.

The exhibition, "Frank Gehry," features models by the Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based architect for L.A.'s Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris and the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain.

The show, which was organized by the Centre Pompidou in Paris, runs from Sept. 13 through March 20, 2016.