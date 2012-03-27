NEW YORK Average gasoline demand fell 1.5 percent last week as the price of a gallon approached the $4 a gallon mark, MasterCard said in its weekly Spending Pulse report on Tuesday.

Gasoline consumption in the week to March 23 was 7 percent lower than the same period a year earlier, MasterCard said.

A gallon of gasoline cost $3.88 last week, 4 cents higher than the previous week and up 9 percent from a year earlier.

The four-week moving average for demand dropped for the 53rd straight week, down 6.6 percent compared with last year, MasterCard data showed.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N), estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payment system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

