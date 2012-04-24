A commuter drives past a gas station signage displaying current prices for self serve and full serve gasoline in La Jolla, California March 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

NEW YORK Demand for U.S. gasoline fell last week as high prices at the pump persisted, MasterCard said on Tuesday in its weekly Spending Pulse.

Gasoline demand fell 6.1 percent from a year earlier as a gallon of the fuel at the pump cost 1.3 percent more than it did last year, MasterCard said.

Gasoline use was unchanged from the previous week.

Retail prices, however, fell 2 cents a gallon from the previous week to $3.90 a gallon in the week to April 20, MasterCard said.

The report also said the four-week moving average for demand fell for the 57th straight time, down 4.7 percent from a comparable period a year ago.

Demand was hit hardest last week in the Midwest region, where year-over-year declines were as high as 7.7 percent.

Meanwhile, U.S. motorists have opted to cut back on driving over the weekends and are doing more shopping online to save on fuel costs, said Michael McNamara, leader of MasterCard SpendingPulse's Global Solutions.

"Compared to commuter traffic on week days, we're seeing exaggerated weakness on weekends," he added.

With discretionary driving at such lows, demand may not revive quickly until prices fall below $3.30 a gallon, McNamara said.

U.S. gasoline consumption has been on a steady decline for the last year because of rising prices at the pump.

Data from the industry-backed American Petroleum Institute last week showed gasoline demand on a rebound as warm weather and declining prices brought more motorists to the road.

The falling prices come as a relief to President Barack Obama, whose reelection campaign has been dogged by expensive gasoline. A gallon of gasoline sold for $3.87 on Monday, according to the Energy Information Administration.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N), estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Jim Marshall and Steve Orlofsky)