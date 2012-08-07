NEW YORK U.S. motorists bought less gasoline in the last two weeks compared with a year earlier as prices at the pump shot up, MasterCard said in its bi-weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Gasoline demand over the two weeks ended August 3 fell 3 percent from a year earlier as the average price at the pump rose 10 cents to $3.53 per gallon, MasterCard said.

Last week's four-week moving average for demand was 4 percent lower than a year earlier.

(Graphic:link.reuters.com/mak44s)

Week-to-week, gasoline consumption increased 1.2 percent in the week to July 27, then fell 0.9 percent in the week to August 3, the report showed.

A price rally started in the Chicago wholesale gasoline market last week and spread across the nation as problems persisted at the Midwest's largest refineries and a crude oil artery was shut down in Wisconsin after it leaked more than 1,000 barrels of oil.

Some of these price gains led to price hikes at pumping stations, especially in Illinois, according to travel group AAA.

Rising ethanol prices, as the severe drought in the U.S. farm belt raged on, aggravated the rising cost of fuel, according to Avery Ash, an AAA spokesman.

MasterCard's SpendingPulse report shows year-to-date gasoline demand is 4.6 lower than a year ago.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N), estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system, coupled with estimates for other payment forms, including cash and checks.

MasterCard changed the frequency of its report this summer from weekly to every other week.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; editing by John Wallace)