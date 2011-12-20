U.S. retail gasoline demand fell yet again last week from a year earlier as the price of a gallon held about 10 percent above levels seen a year ago, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Demand in the week to December 9 fell 4.4 percent from the same period last year, MasterCard's report showed.

At an average $3.27 a gallon, the price of gasoline was up about 10 percent from a year earlier, although it fell 2.00 cents a gallon from the previous week, MasterCard added.

The four-week moving average for demand fell for the 39th consecutive week, down 4.2 percent from a year ago.

Demand rose a slight 0.2 percent from the previous week possibly buoyed by early holiday driving, the report added.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N), estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.

