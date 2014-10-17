A federal judge struck down Wyoming's ban on gay marriage on Friday, but placed the ruling on hold as he allowed the state time to appeal, court papers showed.

U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl wrote in his decision that he would stay the ruling until Oct. 23, or before then if state and local officials indicate they will not file an appeal. Gay marriage is now allowed in 31 other U.S. states.

