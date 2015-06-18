Jeff Immelt, Chairman and CEO of General Electric appears at a news conference announcing the Head Health Initiative along with the National Football League (NFL), in New York March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON General Electric (GE.N) Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on Wednesday he has not seen any European Union objections to GE's plan to buy Alstom's (ALSO.PA) gas turbines business that are different from those in GE's other European acquisitions in the past decade.

"We've already talked about that we would be willing to do remedies around intellectual property and things like that, we've already said that," Immelt told reporters following a speech to the Economic Club of Washington.

He said GE was reviewing the EU's list of objections over the deal, which would reduce major global gas turbine producers to four from five, but he said it was broadly supported by power customers.

"It's a very global and competitive market so we think just on the merits, this is a very positive case," he said.

(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)