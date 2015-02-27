An acrobat reported missing in Atlanta by the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus has been found, a production company said on Friday.

Police issued a missing person bulletin on Thursday for Wei Cao, a 25-year-old Chinese citizen who performs a bicycle and juggling act for the circus, after she missed a scheduled performance this week.

Feld Entertainment, which produces the circus, said in a statement that Cao had been located and no additional information was available.

A spokeswoman for the Atlanta Police Department said the agency had not been notified of the performer's return.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Lisa Lambert)