ATLANTA Five students were shot near an Atlanta area high school on Tuesday afternoon, although none of the injuries was life threatening, police said.

The shooting occurred near Therrell High School in southwest Atlanta, Atlanta Police Department spokesman John Chafee said in an email statement.

The high school was briefly locked down, although the shooting did not take place on its grounds, the Atlanta Public Schools system said. Those shot were believed to be students from Therrell High School, it added.

All of the injured were in stable condition when they were transported to a hospital, Chafee said.

It was not known whether a shooter was in custody.

"At this moment the motive has not been established," Chafee added.

