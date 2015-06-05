A beluga whale calf born May 10 at the Georgia Aquarium, in Atlanta, Georgia, in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Georgia Aquarium/Handout via Reuters

ATLANTA A one-month-old beluga whale calf born at the Georgia Aquarium died on Friday, several days after she had stopped eating and showed signs of extreme distress, officials said.

The calf began showing signs of lethargy early on Friday and needed assistance to swim, the Aquarium said.

"While next to her mother and in the arms of her dedicated caregivers, the calf took her last breath, and her heart stopped just after 7:00 a.m.," the Aquarium said in a statement.

The calf, born on May 10, was one of six successful beluga whale births at accredited U.S. facilities in the last five years, according to Aquarium spokeswoman Jessica Fontana.

Yet she had been growing behind schedule for her age even while still nursing and consuming formula. Aquarium officials believe gastrointestinal issues were preventing her from properly absorbing nutrients.

Tests to determine the cause of death will be completed in a few weeks, but aquarium officials cautioned they may not be conclusive.

"Even though this calf had a short life, Georgia Aquarium had the rare opportunity to advance our knowledge about the reproductive health of beluga whales," the Aquarium said.

The calf's mother, Maris, also gave birth in 2012 but that baby also did not survive either.

Belugas, or white whales, normally swim in Arctic or sub-Arctic waters and are classified as endangered in some areas and as "near threatened" worldwide, according to the Georgia Aquarium.

