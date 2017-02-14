BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he would try to dissuade new U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin from deregulating financial markets.

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis.

"Every liberal order fails without rules and limits," Schaeuble said in Berlin.

