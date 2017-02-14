Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he would try to dissuade new U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin from deregulating financial markets.
U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis.
"Every liberal order fails without rules and limits," Schaeuble said in Berlin.
SEOUL/BEIJING Bruised by anti-Korean sentiment in its biggest market and losing ground to local automakers, Hyundai Motor will open its first Chinese brand store, and may locally assemble its premium Genesis cars and accelerate the launch of a sport-utility vehicle (SUV), people familiar with the plans said.