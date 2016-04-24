North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on April 24, 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS

U.S. President Barack Obama gestures during a news conference upon talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (unseen) at Schloss Herrenhausen in Hanover, Germany April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

HANOVER, Germany U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday North Korea is engaging in provocative behavior and the United States is still analyzing the country's recent actions, after North Korea said it conducted a submarine-launched ballistic missile test.

"What is clear is that North Korea continues to engage in continuous provocative behavior, that they have been actively pursuing a nuclear program, an ability to launch nuclear weapons," Obama said at a joint news conference with German chancellor Angela Merkel.

"And although more often than not they fail in many of these tests, they gain knowledge each time they engage in these tests," he added.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Megan Cassella; Editing by Alison Williams)