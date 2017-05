HANOVER, Germany U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that the West needed to uphold the sanctions it has imposed against Russia over the Ukraine crisis until Moscow fully implements the so-called Minsk peace agreement.

"I want good relations with Russia and have invested a lot in good relations with Russia but we need to keep sanctions on Russia in place until Russia fully implements the Minsk agreements," he said during a visit to a trade fair in Hanover.

(Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)