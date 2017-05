U.S. President Barack Obama and Saudi King Salman walk together following their meeting at Erga Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

RIYADH President Barack Obama will meet with Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan on Wednesday at his Riyadh hotel ahead of a summit with Gulf leaders on Thursday, the White House said.

The two leaders are set to discuss ways to "deepen cooperation" in the fight against Islamic State militants, as well as ways to "resolve regional conflicts," the White House said.

