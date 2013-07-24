Japan avalanche kills seven high school students, teacher
TOKYO An avalanche in central Japan on Monday killed seven high school students and a teacher who were among a group of almost 50 on mountain climbing training, police said.
HOUSTON A shallow-water Gulf of Mexico drilling rig on fire because of a ruptured natural gas well has partially collapsed, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said beams supporting the derrick and rig floor on the Hercules Offshore rig collapsed over the structure.
BSEE also said a third firefighting vessel was enroute to the scene, though no sheen was seen on the water's surface during overflights conducted on Wednesday morning.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays)
TOKYO An avalanche in central Japan on Monday killed seven high school students and a teacher who were among a group of almost 50 on mountain climbing training, police said.
CARAPONGO, Peru On the outskirts of Lima, hundreds of householders salvage scant belongings in what is left of their homes after the Rimac River burst its banks in recent weeks amid Peru's worst flooding disaster in decades.
BRUSSELS A majority of EU countries voted on Monday against allowing two new genetically modified crops to be grown in Europe, batting the contentious decision on GM cultivation in Europe back to the EU executive, according to two sources.