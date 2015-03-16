WASHINGTON An American health care worker who was possibly exposed to Ebola has been moved to Nebraska Medicine's biocontainment unit after a change in symptoms, the hospital said on Monday.

The worker was one of four monitored in Nebraska after exposure to another American who tested positive for Ebola. The person who was moved has not tested positive for the virus, the hospital said. None of the patients has been identified.

The hospital said it would receive a fifth person who was part of the initial exposure in Sierra Leone later on Monday.

