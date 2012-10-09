An outbreak of fungal meningitis linked to steroid injections for back and joint pain has put a spotlight on a little-known segment of the pharmacy industry that is regulated mainly by U.S. states rather than the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Here are some facts about the pharmacy business called drug compounding:

* Compounding is a long-standing practice in which a pharmacy alters an FDA-approved medicine to meet the special needs of doctors and their patients. Pharmacists might lessen the strength of a medication intended for a child, combine a drug's active ingredient with different non-active substances to help an allergic patient or change the way a medication is administered, perhaps from pill to capsule form.

* More than half of America's 56,000 independent pharmacies provide some level of basic compounding services to local doctors and patients, according to the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists. An estimated 7,500 U.S. pharmacies specialize in advanced compounding services that can include handling of sterile treatments.

* Compounding pharmacies say their practice has grown in recent years due to shortages of drugs from major pharmaceutical companies. When a shortage strikes, compounders can sometimes find the drug's raw ingredients and produce their own versions until a manufacturer's version returns to the market.

* Pharmacies have long compounded drugs to fill specific prescriptions from local doctors. But when pharmacies produce drugs in large numbers for thousands of prospective clients, that could constitute a manufacturing industry that operates outside accepted federal standards for drug safety and efficacy, according to congressional Democrats.

The New England Compounding Center, the pharmacy at the heart of the meningitis outbreak, sold more than 17,000 vials of steroid treatments to customers in 23 states and may have exposed as many as 13,000 people to infection, health authorities say.

* The FDA says it has only limited authority over compounding pharmacies, which are regulated primarily by state boards. Compounded products do not have to win FDA approval before they are sold and the agency has no jurisdiction over how they are manufactured or used. Instead, FDA investigates cases of adulterated drugs in cooperation with state regulators.

* The Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board seeks to provide quality assurance. It said that only 162 pharmacies out of the thousands that engage in compounding have PCAB accreditation. The organization said the New England Compounding Center is among those without accreditation.

(Reporting by David Morgan and Greg McCune; Editing by Carol Bishopric and Claudia Parsons)