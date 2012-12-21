A Framingham police officer (in doorway) keeps watch as federal agents search th New England Compounding Center company in Framingham, Massachusetts October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

The pharmacy linked to a deadly U.S. meningitis outbreak said on Friday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

New England Compounding Center, the specialty pharmacy shut down after shipping tainted vials of a steroid, said it will seek to establish a fund to compensate meningitis victims. NECC, based in Framingham, Massachusetts, said it made the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.