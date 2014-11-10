U.S. President Barack Obama (R) talks next to Secretary of Health and Human Services Sylvia Burwell before the start of a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said on Monday that the federal government's goal is to have 9.1 million people enrolled in private health coverage through Obamacare marketplaces next year.

A report released earlier by the administration forecast an enrollment total ranging from 9 million to 9.9 million people, compared with a prediction of 13 million enrollees issued earlier this year by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

A 9.1 million enrollment total, including new applicants and returning customers, would represent a 28 percent increase from the latest 2014 total of 7.1 million, Burwell said.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Susan Heavey)