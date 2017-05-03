WASHINGTON An expected proposal from moderate Republican Fred Upton to amend the party's healthcare overhaul plan is not likely a deal-breaker for conservative Freedom Caucus members in the U.S. House of Representatives, an aide to a caucus member said on Wednesday.

The comment from the aide, who asked not to be identified as negotiations are continuing, comes as House Republican leaders continued to seek enough support to vote and approve legislation to unwind the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Frances Kerry)