WASHINGTON In the final minutes of historic arguments over President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul, U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli, the Obama administration's top courtroom lawyer, made an impassioned plea on Wednesday for the Supreme Court to uphold the entire law.

Congress had struggled for years to address the problems of millions of Americans without health insurance coverage and made a judgment that should be respected by the high court, Verrilli said on the last of three days of oral arguments that will decide the fate of the law.

The lawyer for the 26 states challenging the healthcare law, Paul Clement, rejected that argument and said the statute wrongly forces individuals to buy insurance and states to take on new financial burdens.

During the last hour of arguments, there was no sign that a majority of the nine justices favored striking down the part of the law that expanded the joint federal-state healthcare program for the poor, known as Medicaid. The last session was devoted to this subject.

