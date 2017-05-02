U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan speaks about healthcare at his weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday did not say when lawmakers would vote on a Republican plan to undo former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, but said House leaders were making progress on the bill.

Speaking to reporters, Ryan said Republicans "were making very good progress" on their proposed legislation. He rejected concerns about the measure's potential health insurance impact on people with pre-existing health conditions, saying there were layers of protections for such patients.

