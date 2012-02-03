WASHINGTON Some two dozen Democrats in the Senate on Thursday called on breast cancer charity Susan G. Komen for the Cure to reconsider its decision to cut off funding to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Senators Frank Lautenberg, Patty Murray and 20 other Democrats have prepared a letter, obtained by Reuters, saying Komen's move "threatens to reduce access to necessary, life-savings services. We urge Komen to reconsider its decision."

The letter comes after the charity said it was denying new money to Planned Parenthood, which is under attack from conservatives because it provides abortion and birth control services to women.

"It would be tragic if any woman, let alone thousands of women, lost access to these potentially life-saving screenings because of a politically motivated attack," said the letter, which was due to be sent later on Thursday.

The senators noted that Komen has helped fund about 170,000 clinical breast exams at Planned Parenthood, resulting in 6,400 referrals for mammograms.

