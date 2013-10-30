Kidney transplant vouchers could address timing issues
(Reuters Health) - - Creating kidney transplant vouchers for future transplants could reduce the long waiting list for organs in the United States, a new study suggests.
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE President Barack Obama has full confidence in embattled Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, who told Congress on Thursday that she is responsible for the "debacle" of the roll out of the health care web site.
"The president has complete confidence in Secretary Sebelius," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters traveling with the president.
(Reporting By Roberta Rampton and Mark Felsenthal; editing by Jackie Frank)
(Reuters Health) - - Creating kidney transplant vouchers for future transplants could reduce the long waiting list for organs in the United States, a new study suggests.
(Reuters Health) - - Women with breast cancer who sleep at least nine hours a night may be more likely to die from their tumors than patients who get just eight hours of rest, a recent study suggests.