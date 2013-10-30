Kidney transplant vouchers could address timing issues
(Reuters Health) - - Creating kidney transplant vouchers for future transplants could reduce the long waiting list for organs in the United States, a new study suggests.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Wednesday took it upon himself to make sure the glitch-marred website that has made signing up for insurance under his signature health law difficult gets repaired quickly.
"There's no denying it, right now the website is too slow, too many people have gotten stuck and I'm not happy about it," the president said in a speech.
"There's no excuse for it, and I take full responsibility for making sure it gets fixed ASAP."
(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal)
(Reuters Health) - - Creating kidney transplant vouchers for future transplants could reduce the long waiting list for organs in the United States, a new study suggests.
(Reuters Health) - - Women with breast cancer who sleep at least nine hours a night may be more likely to die from their tumors than patients who get just eight hours of rest, a recent study suggests.