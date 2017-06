U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and other members of the House Freedom Caucus hold a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

WASHINGTON Senator Rand Paul said on Thursday that he and three of his fellow Republicans in the Senate oppose the draft healthcare bill put forward by party leaders as it is currently written, potentially imperiling the legislation's passage, the Associated Press reported.

Republicans can only afford to lose two votes and still pass the bill in the Senate, given the expectation of universal Democratic opposition.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)