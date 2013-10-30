WASHINGTON U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius on Wednesday said she will not ask for the resignation of a top official at the agency overseeing the implementation of the federal health insurance exchange.

Asked at a congressional hearing if she would call for the resignation of Gary Cohen, the deputy administrator and director at the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight, Sebelius said: "I will not."

Her comments came at a House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee hearing focused on the technical troubles with HealthCare.gov, the website for people to enroll in insurance coverage under the 2010 healthcare law.

