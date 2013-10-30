WASHINGTON Two weeks was not enough time to test the overall federal health insurance exchange website that launched on October 1, the top U.S. healthcare official told lawmakers on Wednesday.

Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said while all the various components of the HealthCare.gov website were tested and verified, they were not put together until late September.

"We did not adequately do end-to-end testing," she said at a House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

Sebelius also said "everyone" was concerned that there were risks associated with launching a complex, integrated website.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Anna Yukhananov and Karey van Hall; Editing by Vicki Allen)