White House will still pursue tax changes if Obamacare taxes stay: Cohn

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is not certain legislation being crafted in the U.S. Senate will remove all tax hikes created under former President Barack Obama's signature health care law, a White House policy advisor said on Thursday.

"We would love to cut some of the taxes that are in the Obamacare bill," Gary Cohn, director of the White House National Economic Council, told MSNBC, saying that even if that does not happen the administration will stay engaged in tax reform. "If we can't cut them in the Obamacare bill, we are still actively involved in tax and tax legislation."