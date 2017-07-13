FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Senate healthcare plan keeps Obamacare-era taxes on wealthy: Senate source
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Inside Philip Morris' campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
Attention turns to freedom of Liu Xiaobo's widow after his death
July 13, 2017 / 3:04 PM / a day ago

New Senate healthcare plan keeps Obamacare-era taxes on wealthy: Senate source

1 Min Read

A stuffed uterus doll is seen at an information table at a bilingual healthcare town hall sponsored by local organizations that work in Latino voter outreach, disability advocacy and community health at the Ability360 Center in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. July 5, 2017.Caitlin O'Hara

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The revised U.S. Senate healthcare plan will keep in place two Obamacare taxes on the wealthy and retain its limit on corporate tax deductions for executive pay in the health insurance industry, a Senate source told Reuters on Thursday.

The taxes on the wealthy - a 3.8 percent net investment tax and a 0.9 percent payroll tax that helps finance Medicare - apply to individuals with incomes above $200,000 and married couples making more than $250,000.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

