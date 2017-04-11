U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for the swearing in ceremony of Judge Neil Gorsuch as an Associate Supreme Court Justice in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said tax reform "will be better" if legislation to dismantle Obamacare is passed first by Congress because of the tax savings from the Republican health plan.

"Healthcare is going to happen, at some point, but if it doesn’t happen fast enough, I’ll start the taxes. But the tax reform and the tax cuts are better if I can do the healthcare first,” Trump said in an excerpt of an interview with Fox Business Network that will air on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)