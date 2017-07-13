Cruz says consumer choice, health savings accounts in Senate bill

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks with reporters about the Senate health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Ted Cruz said on Thursday his proposal for allowing insurance companies to offer policies with less coverage than under Obamacare – if they also offer the higher-quality coverage – will be included in the new Senate healthcare bill.

"It is also very significant that the bill includes my amendment to allow individuals to use health savings accounts to pay for premiums. It's a big deal for lowering premiums, as is the consumer freedom amendment,” Cruz told reporters before closed meeting of Senate Republicans.

Several other Republican senators entered the meeting saying they did not yet know what would be included in the retooled bill.