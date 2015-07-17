A tornado ripped through a town in western Illinois on Thursday, badly damaging homes, downing power lines and causing several gas leaks, state police said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in Cameron, a town of about 600 people some 200 miles southwest of Chicago, or in neighboring communities, but search and rescue missions would work through the night, Illinois State Police said.

Authorities suspended power and gas services to the area, the police statement said, and broadcaster WQAD reported that thousands of people were without power.

An emergency operations center was opened in Springfield, the state capital, local media reported.

