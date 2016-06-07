U.S. President Barack Obama (R) encourages reporters to spread out and fill the room as he and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi finish their meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed support for the enactment this year of a worldwide climate accord reached in Paris, the White House said on Tuesday.

"I believe what Prime Minister Modi has said about this is that India shares the objective that the United States has laid out, which is to see the agreement come into force this year," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing after President Barack Obama met with Modi at the White House.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)