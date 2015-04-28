The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has received the first request to delay the implementation of new Internet regulations from a communication architect who said the rules threaten his business, a filing disclosed on Wednesday showed.

The FCC's new so-called net neutrality rules are slated to go into effect in June. While the agency is likely to reject the petition by Internet protocol services entrepreneur Daniel Berninger, such a filing at the FCC is a prerequisite for asking the court to pause implementation of the rules.

Berninger, who filed the stay in his individual capacity and as founder of the Voice Communication Exchange Committee, asked the FCC to delay the plan while courts weigh the rules' fate, saying their implementation "threatens his livelihood."

