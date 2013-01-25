Tesla to exchange certain notes for about $395 million in shares
Tesla Inc said it entered into agreements with the holders of some of its notes with principal amount of about $144.8 million to exchange 1.16 million of the company's shares.
NEW YORK Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) is shopping a business that makes women's products such as Stayfree and Carefree pads, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the process.
J&J is looking to sell the unit as it eliminates businesses that are not aligned with its growth priorities, the Journal said.
The feminine products business, which also makes K-Y lubricant, could appeal to a private equity buyer, one of the people told the Journal.
A J&J spokesman could not be reached by Reuters for comment.
New Brunswick, N.J.-based J&J has been going through a transition under its new Chief Executive, Alex Gorsky. It is launching new prescription drugs while battling manufacturing problems in its consumer business and shedding some products.
J&J's women's health unit had about $1.6 billion in global sales, down 9 percent from the 2011 period.
(Reporting By Dena Aubin. Editing by Andre Grenon)
Tesla Inc said it entered into agreements with the holders of some of its notes with principal amount of about $144.8 million to exchange 1.16 million of the company's shares.
Satellite operator Intelsat SA said it expected its $14 billion merger with peer OneWeb Ltd, which is backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp , to fall through as it failed to get enough of its creditors to back the deal.