U.S. decision on Kaspersky Lab software is politicized: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A decision by the Trump administration to remove Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab from two lists of approved vendors used by U.S. government agencies to purchase technology equipment is a "politicized decision," the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"This is a purely commercial company which provides commercial services," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters. "We regret such a decision."

"Russia as a state will continue spare no effort to defend the interests of our companies abroad."