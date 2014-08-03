Actress Cheryl Hines (L) smiles at her boyfriend Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during ceremonies honoring Hines with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and actress Cheryl Hines married on Saturday evening at the Kennedy family compound at Hyannis, Massachusetts, on Cape Cod, according to media reports and the designer of Hines’ wedding gown.

The couple married under a tent before a cheering group of family and friends during the Kennedy family's annual reunion, according to People magazine.

Kennedy, 60, is an environmental lawyer and son of the late U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy. Hines, 48, is an actress and writer on the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

A fans’ website for Hines provided links to media accounts of the wedding, and the designer of her gown, Romona Keveza, announced the wedding on her company Facebook page on Saturday.

Hines and Kennedy were introduced on a ski trip in Utah, and the marriage is her second and his third, according to People.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Paul Simao)