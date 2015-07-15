Members of the band The Eagles (L - R) Don Henley, Glenn Frey, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit attend the premiere of the film ''History of the Eagles Part One'' during Sundance London, at the O2 Arena in London in April 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The Eagles, singer-songwriter Carole King and acclaimed "Star Wars" director George Lucas are to be recognized at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors, one of the highest awards in American culture.

The annual honors, announced on Wednesday, celebrate lifetime contributions to U.S. culture through the performing arts.

Other honorees include Broadway actress Cicely Tyson, known for portraying strong female characters; classical music director Seiji Ozawa, who led the Boston Symphony Orchestra for 29 years; and veteran Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno of "West Side Story" movie fame.

The awards will be presented at a gala at Washington D.C.'s John F. Kennedy Center on Dec. 6, attended by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter said this year's honorees were all "artists as history-makers, artists who defy both convention and category."

"Their individual paths to excellence are inspirational and their contributions to the fabric of American culture are equally permanent and timeless," Rutter said in a statement.

Previous Kennedy Center honorees include Meryl Streep, Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey and Elton John.

