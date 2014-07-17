A Kentucky man already charged with shoplifting beer added to his troubles when he made a prank call from the police station to order five pizzas, police said on Thursday.

Michael Harp, 29, had been arrested on Tuesday night after shoplifting $36 worth of beer from a convenience store, said Corbin Police Major Rob Jones.

Harp and other suspects had stolen beer from the same store more than once that day and were caught drinking it in public, Jones said.

At the police station, Harp asked if he could call a family member on his cellphone. But he instead called a Domino's pizza restaurant and placed an order in the name of Captain Coy Wilson, his arresting officer, Jones said.

Harp was then charged with theft by deception, identity theft and impersonating an officer, Jones said. A preliminary hearing has not yet been set.

Corbin is about 87 miles south of Lexington.

Harp denied the charges in an interview on Lexington station WKYT-TV.

"I mean, pizzas," Harp said. "Come on, this is what high schoolers do."

