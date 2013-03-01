Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON The State Department said on Friday that the Keystone XL pipeline would not have much impact on the amount of petroleum developed in Canada's oil sands region, an assessment in line with what supporters of the project have long said.
"Approval or denial of the proposed project is unlikely to have a substantial impact on the rate of development in the oil sands, or on the amount of heavy crude oil refined in the Gulf Coast area," the Department said in a long-awaited report of more than 2,000 pages.
Supporters of the project have dismissed concerns that the project would lead to additional greenhouse gas emissions, because the oil would reach markets regardless of whether the pipeline is built.
Friday's report is far from the last word on Keystone. The Obama administration's final decision on the pipeline that would link Canada's oil sands to refineries in Texas is not expected until after July or August.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner, Valerie Volcovici, Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Ros Krasny)
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.