Meteorologists see normal Atlantic hurricane season in 2017
Most meteorologists forecast the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be less active than a year ago, with the number of named storms and hurricanes near average.
WASHINGTON A White House official said on Tuesday that President Barack Obama does not support legislation in the U.S. Senate that would authorize the Keystone XL pipeline to transport oil from Canada into the United States.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest did not specify whether Obama would veto the legislation if Congress passed it. The Senate planned to vote on the bill later on Tuesday, but it was not clear whether pipeline supporters had enough votes to approve it.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
Most meteorologists forecast the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be less active than a year ago, with the number of named storms and hurricanes near average.
LOS ANGELES As it turns out, some of the best cooks in the world think lionfish, a venomous predatory fish which is breeding out of control and destroying marine ecosystems in the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, is delicious.