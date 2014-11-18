WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he would not be surprised if a bill to approve the Keystone XL pipeline project passed on Tuesday evening.

"I don't expect it to fail," Reid told reporters about TransCanada Corp's 800,000-barrel-per-day pipeline that would help bring Canadian oil to the U.S. Gulf energy hub. Keystone backers have 59 votes, 45 Republicans and 14 Democrats, and need one more to pass a version of the bill the House of Representatives passed last week.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)