A unit of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters has won an election to represent California recycling plant workers, opening the door to a legal challenge of a U.S. labor board's decision redefining the relationship between companies and workers hired by franchises and staffing agencies.

A spokeswoman for the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday said Teamsters Local 350 won the 2014 election handily, by a vote of 73-17. The ballots were not counted until last week, after the board issued a decision saying the plant's owner, Browning-Ferris Industries, was a "joint employer" of workers hired by a staffing company.

The board in its decision threw out a 30-year-old standard that said companies had to have direct control over employment matters such as hiring and firing to be held liable for labor violations. The 3-2 ruling said indirect control, even when it is not exercised, is enough.

The union's lawyer, Susan Garea, said Browning-Ferris is expected to refuse to bargain with the Teamsters. If that happens, the union would file a complaint with the board, she said, and the case would likely end up before a U.S. appeals court, though it could take years.

Trade groups and Republican lawmakers have said the decision marked a major shift in U.S. labor policy that will force franchise parents and companies that rely on contract labor to overhaul their operations.

