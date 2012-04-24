Walking their dogs keeps elderly active
(Reuters Health) - Senior citizens who live with dogs appear to meet internationally recognized exercise goals just by walking them, a new study suggests.
CHICAGO JBS USA, a unit of the world's biggest beef producer JBS, said on Tuesday the company was confident that U.S. beef exports -- which surged to a record high last year -- would not be affected by the latest case of mad cow disease in the United States.
Chandler Keys, a spokesman for JBS USA, a unit of Brazil's JBS, told Reuters he was also believed that the discovery of a fourth case of the disease will not set back Japan's intention to relax rules on importing U.S. beef.
(Reporting by K.T. Arasu)
(Reuters Health) - Senior citizens who live with dogs appear to meet internationally recognized exercise goals just by walking them, a new study suggests.
NEW YORK Four Tanzanian children with albinism who lost limbs, fingers, and teeth in superstition-driven attacks made their way home this week after receiving prosthetics - and a dose of confidence - in the United States.