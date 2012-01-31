More U.S.-listed multinational manufacturers reported market-beating quarterly profits and issued full-year forecasts that assume slightly faster growth later in the year than in the near-term.

Makers of expensive capital equipment, which often have long lead times, can forecast results more than a few months ahead based on orders and other data, and most companies typically estimate full-year results in a broad range this early in the year. Some, such as Tyco International Ltd TYC.N, have started to nudge those forecasts upward as they look beyond the next quarter.

On Tuesday, Tyco, Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.N), Danaher Corp (DHR.N), Paccar Inc (PCAR.O), Pentair Inc (PNR.N) and Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) all reported higher-than-expected quarterly profits.

Earlier this month, U.S. multinational industrial companies including General Electric Co (GE.N), United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) and Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) posted quarterly results that beat profit forecasts, lifted by a healthier U.S. economy and continuing, although slowing, growth in emerging markets.

European markets have held up surprisingly well, Barclays Capital analyst Scott Davis said. About half of the goods U.S. companies sell to Europe are re-exported to Eastern Europe or other emerging markets. U.S. companies also tend not to participate as much in projects funded by governments, Davis said in a research note.

"North America has been the source of growth," said industrials analyst Jeff Windau of Edward Jones.

The earnings season so far has shown that energy and automotive markets are doing well; consumer electronics and solar power markets are not, Windau said.

Another factor supporting earnings is that companies have been careful not to expand manufacturing ahead of expected demand, protecting profit margins. While earnings have mostly beaten expectations, revenue at some companies - GE and Honeywell among them - has been below forecasts.

U.S. industrial shares .GSPIC were mostly lower in midday trading, as some investors took profits in a sector that has outperformed the broader market since the stock market's lows in early October.

BEATING THE STREET

Tyco, the maker of security and fire protection systems and valves, beat Wall Street earnings estimates by 5 cents a share and raised its full-year forecast by the same amount, saying it expected growth to accelerate later in its fiscal year, which ends in September. It forecast a seasonal pickup in commercial demand for fire and security systems, as well as improvement in its valves business.

Tyco, which said its plan to split into three companies remains on track, forecast fiscal 2012 sales of $17.5 billion to $17.7 billion and profit between $3.55 and $3.60 a share. That compares with estimates of $3.62 per share profit on sales of $17.8 billion.

Tyco typically shows "an acceleration in earnings in the back half of the year, and we expect this trend to continue," Chief Executive Ed Breen said, adding that orders have accelerated from the previous quarter. Tyco stock was up 3.1 percent at $50.76 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon.

ITW, a maker of auto components, restaurant supplies, construction products and industrial packaging, forecast 2012 profit whose midpoint exactly matched analyst estimates. But its first-quarter forecast of profit between 89 and 97 cents a share was below Wall Street estimates.

Industrial and healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp received a bigger-than-expected boost to profits from its life sciences segment, which now includes Beckman-Coulter, which Danaher bought last year in its biggest-ever deal. Danaher shares were down 0.1 percent at $52.36 on the NYSE.

Washington-based Danaher, which announced or closed 17 acquisitions in 2011, including the $5.8 billion purchase of medical diagnostics company Beckman-Coulter, said the 2012 acquisition environment was attractive and prices on small, "bolt-on" acquisitions were coming down. Investors have said they expect the company to focus its dealmaking more on the industrial side of the business this year.

Truck maker Oshkosh reported lower quarterly profit amid soft sales to the military and to city governments, but results beat Wall Street estimates and the company said demand for aerial work platforms has improved.

Oshkosh shares were down 2.7 percent at $24.31 on Tuesday afternoon as profit margins were mixed across the company, with the fast-growing access equipment unit and the fire and emergency vehicles business turning in a weaker performance than some analysts had expected.

Results at Pentair Inc, which makes water treatment products, and at truck maker Paccar, were also ahead of analyst estimates. Pentair's outlook for the first quarter was slightly below estimates, while its full-year forecast, at its midpoint, is slightly ahead.

Paccar stock was down 0.6 percent at $43.92 on the Nasdaq and Pentair shares were down 1.1 percent at $36.64.

(Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; additional reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit and Scott Malone in Boston; editing by Matthew Lewis and Andre Grenon)