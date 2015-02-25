Washington D.C. city council member and Democratic mayoral candidate Muriel Bowser rallies supporters before voting in the District of Columbia Democratic mayoral primary election outside precinct 65 at the Lasalle-Backus Education Campus, in Washington April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday the District of Columbia would move forward as planned with marijuana legalization, despite objections from members of the U.S. Congress.

"We believe that we're on very strong legal ground," Bowser said. Voters in the U.S. capital overwhelmingly decided last year to make marijuana legal for recreational use. But Republican lawmakers said that was contrary to the will of Congress, which has responsibility for the District of Columbia.

