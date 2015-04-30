How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
OKLAHOMA CITY Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin on Thursday signed into law a measure that allows for the use of a non-intoxicating derivative of marijuana in a medical pilot program to treat children who suffer from epileptic seizures.
Fallin, a Republican, said she is opposed to the legalization of marijuana for medical or recreational use.
The test will allow for the use of cannabidiol (CBD) and will be overseen by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Oklahoma University Medical Center, the governor's office said.
About a dozen other states also allow for the use, often limited, of CBD for children suffering from seizures, activist groups said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Heide Brandes; Editing by Sandra Maler)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.