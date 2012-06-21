ECB to keep taps open as economic outlook uncertain
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is likely to keep the money taps fully open at its meeting on Thursday as inflation remains below its target despite stronger economic growth in the euro zone.
NEW YORK Goldman Sachs recommended shorting the S&P 500 index with a target level of 1,285 on Thursday, saying the latest U.S. data suggests that weakness in the economy has extended into June.
"This morning, the Philly Fed print of -16.6, down sequentially and worse than expected, provides further evidence that weakness has extended into June," Goldman said in a note to clients. "We now think, with incremental U.S. monetary policy on hold, the market will need to confront a deteriorating growth picture near term.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank reported that factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region contracted for a second straight month in June, with its business activity index at a reading of minus 16.6.
The S&P 500 was trading down 1.6 percent at 1,333.70 in afternoon trading.
TOKYO Crude futures edged up in early Asian trading on Thursday following heavy losses in the previous session after official data showed that U.S. inventories rose for the first time in 10 weeks, reawakening concerns of a supply glut.