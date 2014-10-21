NEW YORK Record-low prices for some bullish options on two of the largest U.S. exchange-traded funds appear to have lured one investor to place a big bet that U.S. stocks are headed back for all-time highs within the next four weeks, options analysts said Tuesday.

The two big bets were placed within minutes of each other Tuesday morning on the options of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY.P), which tracks the benchmark S&P 500 Index .SPX, and the PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ.O), which follows the Nasdaq 100 .NDX.

The trade involved the purchase, for just 2 cents a contract, of 150,000 call options with Nov. 22 expirations on both ETFs, and both bets project gains of roughly 10 percent for the two indexes over the next month. That would put the S&P 500 back in record territory and would put the Nasdaq 100 at a level it has not seen since April 2000, shortly after the peak of the dot-com bubble.

"It appears to be buying in both strikes and may be a 'cheap' way to get upside exposure on the view that the U.S. equities market will see a dramatic rally over the next four and a half weeks," WhatsTrading.com options strategist Fred Ruffy said.

Options on the triple Q's ETF, the No. 5 U.S. ETF by assets and one of the most heavily traded, were active on Tuesday and 619,000 contracts had traded by 2:20 p.m. ET, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.

A large share of the volume was driven by 150,000 QQQ calls with a strike price of $105 and Nov. 22 expiration. They traded for 2 cents when the bid-ask was 1 to 2 cents.

Similarly bullish activity was seen in the SPY, the largest U.S. ETF, where 150,000 calls with a strike price of $210, also expiring on Nov. 22, were bought for 2 cents when the bid-ask was between 1 and 2 cents.

Both contracts began trading this summer at sharply higher prices, although they did not attract sizeable open interest until mid-September. In recent weeks, as the U.S. stock market dropped in its most turbulent environment since 2012, the price for both the SPY and QQQ contracts had plunged from around 40 cents to as low as a penny in the last few days.

For the QQQs, the trade was more than twice the contract's existing open interest of about 71,000 contracts, while for the SPY, it accounted for more than 70 percent of the established open interest of 217,000.

Andrew Wallin, director of sales and trading at Lightspeed Trading, said the trader seemed to be looking for big new highs in the market.

U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 on track for a fourth straight session of gains, but the index is still about 4 percent below its record high.

"If you thought we could see a sharp move up back to new highs and you think that move could transpire in the next two weeks, these things could be a home run," Wallin said.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)